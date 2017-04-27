Breaking: 2 Suffer Minor Injuries In Escalator Mishap At World Trade Center Oculus | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Boomer & Carton: More Mets’ Misery, Judge Leads Bombers In Beantown, And The NFL Draft

April 27, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

Craig didn’t have to work all that hard to find ways to get on the slumping Mets after they got thumped by the Braves on Wednesday night.

The Yankees, however, provided all sorts of good vibrations, as Aaron Judge and Luis Severino factored largely in a 3-1 win in Boston.

Thursday’s show open featured all of the baseball, plus a preview of the NFL Draft and the opener of the Rangers’ second-round playoff series against Ottawa, which both take place Thursday night.

Have a listen.

More from Boomer & Carton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia