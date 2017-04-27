Boomer & Carton: More Mets’ Misery, Judge Leads Bombers In Beantown, And The NFL Draft

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Craig didn’t have to work all that hard to find ways to get on the slumping Mets after they got thumped by the Braves on Wednesday night.
The Yankees, however, provided all sorts of good vibrations, as Aaron Judge and Luis Severino factored largely in a 3-1 win in Boston.
Thursday’s show open featured all of the baseball, plus a preview of the NFL Draft and the opener of the Rangers’ second-round playoff series against Ottawa, which both take place Thursday night.
Have a listen.