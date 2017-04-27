Police: Mall Security Guard Stabbed While Trying To Break Up Fight In The Bronx

April 27, 2017 7:49 AM
Filed Under: Bay Plaza Mall, Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a group of men accused of stabbing a mall security guard in the Bronx.

It happened back on March 13 in front of the Bay Plaza Mall in Baychester. The guard was trying to break up a fight when he was stabbed multiple times, investigators said.

The individuals then fled. The guard was treated at Jacobi Medical Center.

Police said they are looking for six men between the ages of 18 and 25 in connection with the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

