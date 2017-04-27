Strangers Rush To Aid Of Woman Being Attacked In Hoboken

HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Strangers stepped in to help a woman who was attacked and robbed by two men in Hoboken.
Surveillance footage shows the woman walking home early in the morning on April 9, with two men following behind her.
She then runs into her building near 14th and Clinton Street with the men giving chase.
Once inside, police said one of the men punched her in the face, and took her phone and purse.
Two strangers saw the attack and stepped in, they managed to get her purse back, but the thieves got away.