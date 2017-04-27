Hazmat Crews Respond To Oil Accident In Linden, New Jersey

NOW: Funeral Service For FDNY Firefighter William Tolley | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

April 27, 2017 12:11 PM

LINDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A demolition crew trying to move an oil canister accidentally crushed it, creating a big mess for two homeowners in Linden, New Jersey.

Black oil splattered everywhere after a demolition of a home by the Sakoutis Brothers Disposal Company went wrong, causing a hazmat situation on Price Street off Route 9, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported.

“We prepared everything for the demolition and there was apparently an oil canister in back where the property was built, it looked like it was almost built around it, it was hidden in there. When the demolition contractor showed up they grabbed it and squeezed it and squeezed all the oil out of it,” homeowner John Niemczyk said.

Oil shot over the fence and onto his neighbor’s newly-installed veranda.

“When I return I see everything spilled with oil, I was really upset,” resident Olga Alexandre said. “We never realized it would be a big problem because he’s a professional I think he’s supposed to know what he should do.”

“This cost us so much to build and I think everything has to be ripped off.”

Linden’s hazmat team is on the scene.

Both homeowners are now scrambling to find a clean up company.

The expense will fall to the demolition company.

