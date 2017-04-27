2 Hurt In Escalator Mishap At WTC Oculus

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two men suffered minor injuries when an escalator malfunctioned at the World Trade Center Oculus on Thursday morning.
The men were on the escalator when several of the stair treads buckled around 7 a.m., according to Port Authority.
They were able to walk out of the hub into a waiting ambulance and were taken to New York Downtown Hospital.
The escalator, which leads into the hub from the Greenwich Street entrance, has been shut down, the Port Authority said.
Port Authority Police and World Trade Center Operations are investigating.
The incident comes months after a 29-year-old New Jersey woman plunged about 30 feet to her death off an escalator inside the Oculus.
Stay with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.