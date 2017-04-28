4/28 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

Expect more sunshine this afternoon in the wake of our cold front. And we’ll catch a taste of late spring and early summer as our temps soar to around the 80° mark — enjoy!

It will be mild and pleasant this evening with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Then, late tonight, we run the risk of seeing some showers and storms. As for temps, they’ll fall into the low 60’s or so.

After and early shower or storm, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with the chance of a spot shower or storm later in the day. Expect another day of unseasonably warm temps with highs in the low 80’s.

As for Sunday, a cold front looks to sag just to the south of our area. That said, expect some clouds and and onshore breeze with temps running about 20° cooler.