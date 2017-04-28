‘Emotionally We Are Drained,’ Victims’ Families Wait For Justice Years After Brooklyn Stabbing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Families of two children stabbed in a Brooklyn elevator three years ago are still waiting for a suspect to face trial.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported, they hit another road block in court on Friday.

The exasperated families have been to court too many times. In June 2014, P.J. Avitto and Mikayla Capers were savagely stabbed in an East New York elevator by a man with a kitchen knife — 6-year-old P.J. was killed.

Daniel St. Hubert was arrested soon after, but judge after judge deemed him unfit to stand trial.

“Emotionally we are drained, uh I know the system, I feel the trial would have been over had it not been the question of mental health issues,” Regenia Trevethan, a victims’ grandmother said.

Friday’s appearance brought them more disappointment, no trial date was set, just another court appearance in July.

The families remain hopeful.

“I have a positive feeling this time July 21, the trial date will be set,” Aricka McClinton said.

Defense attorney Howard Greenberg wasn’t so sure.

“It’s not going to trial in July,” he said.

Greenberg, who was not in court today, said his own scheduling conflicts will delay the trial yet again — even though his client is mentally fit, and as he maintains, innocent.

“Read my lips: Daniel St. Hubert didn’t do this, and I intend to prove it,” he said.

The families will wear their children’s photos again in three months, more than three years since their lives were changed, and seemingly frozen.

“We just want this chapter to be over, that he will never see the light of day,” Trevethan said.

Capers will be 11-years-old when her family is back here in July. She has not yet been to any of the appearances, and her grandmother said she is still struggling mentally and emotionally with the attack. She is being prepared to one day testify.

Earlier this year St. Hubert’s lawyer requested a delay to review the psychiatric evaluation that his client was mentally fit for trial, which he said he has since confirmed.