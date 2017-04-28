VIDEO: Employee Remains Calm Despite Having Gun Pointed At Head During Robbery

April 28, 2017 3:25 PM
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CBSNewYork) – Talk about remaining cool under pressure.

Kansas City Police released surveillance video of a gunpoint robbery that took place there Wednesday night.

It happened at a Jimmy Johns restaurant. Police say the suspect walked in and placed an order before pulling out a gun and pointing it at the head of the clerk.

The clerk is seen on video calmly removing his gloves and pulling out cash from register.

Eventually he even tries to hand the entire drawer to the gunman.

Kansas City Police say the suspect has since been taken into custody.

