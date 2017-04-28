VIDEO: Employee Remains Calm Despite Having Gun Pointed At Head During Robbery

NYC's Best Rooftop Bars, Lounges With Spectacular Views Now that the weather is finally getting nicer, it's time to grab a drink outside! Here are ten rooftop bars that are serving up great food, drinks, and spectacular views.

NYC's Best Activities, Things To Do When It RainsNew York is a playground of fun - so even when it rains, there are millions of things to do and places to go. Here is just a short list of some of the best activities for a dreary day in the Big Apple.