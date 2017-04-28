Charges Dropped Against Pregnant Bronx Teen Who Was Shocked With Taser

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Prosecutors in the Bronx have decided to drop criminal charges against a pregnant teen who was shocked in the stomach by an officer’s Taser, WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported.

Dailene Rosario, 17, had been charged with disorderly conduct.

“A message has to be sent to the police department that it’s not going to be acceptable to just keep making accusations that aren’t true in these complaints,” her attorney, Scott Rynecki, said.

Police were responding to an incident in the hallway of Rosario’s building on February 10 when they used a Taser on her, Miller reported. She was 14 weeks pregnant at the time.

The incident was caught on cellphone camera, and Rosario could be heard screaming in agony.

“The doctors have advised her that they can’t tell her one way or the other, as far as was there any damage done to the fetus or the infant,” Rynecki said.

The Bronx District Attorney’s office said the investigation is ongoing, but would not say if the officers are being investigated, Miller reported.

“The internal affairs department is looking into the actions of the police officer, and from statements I’ve heard, the Bronx District Attorney’s office is also looking into whether or not they’re going to proceed with possible criminal charges against these officers,” Rynecki said.

Rosario is now suing the NYPD.