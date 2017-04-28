Trump Channels Campaign Rhetoric In NRA Speech, Calls Warren ‘Pocahontas’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump is poised to mark his 100th day in office.

So has the experience changed him? A speech he made Friday at the National Rifle Association may answer that question.

As CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported, the president is in his 99th day in office and is managing escalating tensions with North Korea. But in the speech, he hearkened back to the presidential primary, even talking about his evolution of friendship with former rival Ted Cruz.

“Senator Ted Cruz — like, dislike, like,” he said.

Trump was speaking at the National Rifle Association, proclaiming second amendment rights. But he also seemed to be channeling the campaign trail, even taking a pot-shot at a potential future rival, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-M.A., referring to her by a derogatory nickname.

“I have a feeling that in the next election, you’re going to be swamped with candidates, but you’re not going to be wasting your time. You’ll have plenty of those Democrats coming over, and you’re going to say, ‘no sir, no thank you, no ma’am.’ Perhaps ‘ma’am,’ it may be Pocahontas, remember that,” he said.

The speech came as Trump hits his 100th day in office Saturday and reflected on his new life in an interview with Reuters.

“This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier. I thought it was more of a — I’m a details-oriented person. I think you would say that,” he said. “But I do miss my old life. I like to work, so that’s not a problem, but this is actually more work.”

The most troubling task right now for the president may be managing the crisis in North Korea.

“There’s a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea. Absolutely,” he said.

The north conducted a live fire drill this week. Its army fired hundreds of artillery rounds from a beach, as the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, and his officers cheered them on.

Friday at the United Nations, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said all options are on the table.

“Diplomatic and financial levers of power will be backed up by a willingness to counteract North Korean aggression with military action,” Tillerson said.

The U.S. has patriot anti-missile batteries in South Korea, and in the coming days a second missile defense system will become operational, but those are designed to shoot down guided missiles, not old fashioned artillery.