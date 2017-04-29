3 To See At ACC: Meet Alice, Bino & Yuki!

New York (CBSNewYork) CBSNewYork.com and 1010 WINS have teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Alice, Bino & Yuki:

Yuki (A1101608) “Yuki is an extremely charming and inquisitive bunny who follows her foster mom around the apartment and wants to be involved in all daily activities, including typing at the laptop and unpacking groceries,” notes a volunteer. “Wherever you go, there’s Yuki, giving you nose bonks, tugging at you pant leg or flopped at your feet with her legs stretched out behind her.

“Yuki will thrive in a home where she can be the center of attention and has space and enrichment to expend her youthful energy and stimulate her intellectual curiosity. She will need plenty of rugs for traction so that she can show off her ‘Bunny 500s’ and binkies.” Meet Yuki at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Bino (A1098634) “Not only is he completely chunky and cute,” writes an ACC volunteer, “Bino is a super star! He is calm and quiet whenever I pass by his cage, but once outside it’s clear he’s all about having a good time…. Bino absolutely loves toys and really puts on a show when he plays with them. He blissfully hits himself in the face with stuffies as he shakes them, sometimes likes to carry a toy with him for our entire walk, and is known to do the froggie-legged sprawl with a tennis ball between his paws to admire.” Meet this approximately three-year-old cutie at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard.

Alice (A1106095) “Alice’s personality is an open book,” notes Alice’s foster caregiver. “She is so very gentle…. a happy, outgoing cat who greets new people warmly, wants to be part of any group that congregates, and delights in a romp around the house for exercise every so often. It was a pleasure to be a grandma to her kittens, since she was a doting mom who couldn’t stop licking them and catered to their every need. With my dog, Alice was cautious at first, but easily came to accept her as a member of the family.” Meet Alice at ACC’s adoption event at the Hell’s Kitchen Flea Market on Saturday (details below) or, if she’s not adopted there, at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adoption@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

April 29 , 10 am-2 pm: Conference House Auxiliary Market Day, 7455 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10307

April 29, 12-4 pm: Hell's Kitchen Flea Market, 519 9th Ave, New York, NY 10018

April 30, 12-4 pm: Petland Discounts Bay Plaza, 340 Baychester Ave, Bronx, NY 10475

, 12 -4 pm: Petland Discounts Bay Plaza, 340 Baychester Ave, Bronx, NY 10475 April 30, 12 -4 pm: Bark Avenue Adopt-A-Thon, Carroll Park (on Court Street between Carroll and President Streets), Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, NY 11231

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.