Chocolatier Jacques Torres Shares Personal Connection To March For Babies

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Thousands across the country will join the walk to support healthier babies in the March for Babies this Sunday.

As WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reports, one well-known New Yorker has a personal connection to the cause.

He built a New York City chocolate empire, but Jacques Torres says his most precious creation is his son, Pierre.

“And of course I have thousands of pictures on my phone. We dressed him for Easter,” he tells Diamond.

Photos of the 9-month-old reveal no signs of his early arrival.

“But without the NICU, without the doctor, without everyone, I don’t know if he would be here,” he says.

Torres himself was born two months early.

“So of course I’m a little bit sensitive about it, because — I’ve been lucky, I’ve been very lucky, I’ve been lucky that I survived,” he says.

To show his gratitude, the chocolatier opened the doors of his factory on World Prematurity Day last November to raise money for the new Brooklyn chapter of the March of Dimes.