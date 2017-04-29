Montclair Film Festival Kicks Off Its Sixth Year With Showing Of The Film ‘Step’

MONTCLAIR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Montclair Film Festival opened Friday night with a showing of the film “Step,” an inspirational movie about a dance team in Baltimore for young women.
If you missed it, fear not! There’s plenty more to see.
Festival Marketing Director Kelly Coogan Swanson and film producer Liz Samuel joined CBS2’s Cindy Hsu to chat about some of the things you can expect during the festival’s sixth year.
Samuel’s film “Mom-Tress” is being screened in the coming days.
