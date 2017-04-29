Montclair Film Festival Kicks Off Its Sixth Year With Showing Of The Film ‘Step’

April 29, 2017 10:14 AM
Filed Under: Montclair Film Festival

MONTCLAIR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Montclair Film Festival opened Friday night with a showing of the film “Step,” an inspirational movie about a dance team in Baltimore for young women.

If you missed it, fear not! There’s plenty more to see.

Festival Marketing Director Kelly Coogan Swanson and film producer Liz Samuel joined CBS2’s Cindy Hsu to chat about some of the things you can expect during the festival’s sixth year.

Samuel’s film “Mom-Tress” is being screened in the coming days.

For more information on the festival, CLICK HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch