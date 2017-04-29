Megastar Kelly Rowland Discusses Music & Motherhood On ‘The Trend’

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — In this episode of “The Trend,” multi-award winning megastar Kelly Rowland tells 1010 WINS Rebecca Granet about music, motherhood and more.

The singing sensation recently teamed up with Band-Aid brand as part of its Stick With It campaign for its new skin-flex bandages.

“We all have different setback and things in life that could be a challenge to us. It’s just really all about the way you persevere, the way you get back up,” she says. “If you think about the history of Band-Aids — in our lives even, as kids to adults — if something happens, whether it’s a scrape, or cut, or burn, whatever it is, you put a Band-Aid on it and you keep on moving.”

Rowland even shares her own “stick with it” story.

When she came up with the song “When Love Takes Over,” she says her team didn’t get it and didn’t fully support her. Of course, it went on to become a huge hit.

“It was almost like my wakeup call and my moment to believe in myself enough to say alright it’s time to move, you’ve got to go,” she says.

Rowland goes on to discuss becoming a mother and an author, as well as becoming a host on “The Voice Australia.”

She also says we can expect some new music “sooner rather than later.”

“I wanted to make a record that just made you feel something,” she says.

Any advice for those aspiring to follow in her footsteps?

“Passion,” she says. “Passion is not for purchase.”

