4/30 CBS2 Sunday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

While it was much cooler today compared to Saturday’s summer-like heat, we still ended up near normal here in the city. Skies were far cloudier though, so it wasn’t quite as pretty outside. Expect cloudy skies tonight with fog and drizzle developing. Visibility could be quite low at times, so be careful if you’re out on the road.

Tomorrow will start off foggy, drizzly, and cool… but a warm front will pass through and send our temps back into the upper 60s and low 70s for some. Some sunshine should even break out by early afternoon, but that will be short lived. Some gusty showers and thunderstorms are expected late tomorrow night, with the best bet north of NYC.

Tuesday will feature clearing skies during the morning with breezy conditions. It’ll be another mild day with temps right around 70.

Have a great night!