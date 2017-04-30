Mayor De Blasio On Hand For Christening As Citywide Ferry Service Set To Debut Monday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Commuters from the Rockaways can say goodbye to long subway trips into Manhattan.

Starting Monday morning, folks can catch a ferry to the city every sixty minutes on weekdays. The boat will arrive at Wall Street an hour later for no more than the cost of a subway ride.

“Tomorrow morning, a new era begins in New York City,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said at the Sunday christening. “Tomorrow morning, we go back to the water.”

The mayor was on hand in Rockaway Beach for the christening of one of the boats and a ceremonial ride to Manhattan.

The new commuting option is a big deal for people like Rosie.

“I am absolutely thrilled,” she told 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern. “I’ll be on it tomorrow at 7:30.”

Each boat carries 149 passengers and is equipped with wifi.

Additional lines are set to launch over the next several months.

For more information on scheduling for the new ferry service, CLICK HERE.