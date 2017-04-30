Furry Friend Finder: Georgia And Charlize

April 30, 2017 10:14 AM
Filed Under: Furry Friend Finder

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Cindy Hsu and Andrea Grymes introduce Georgia and Charlize, who are looking for forever homes.

You can get to know them better by watching the video above.

Every Sunday morning around 8:20 on CBS2, The Humane Society of New York features some of its many great pets up for adoption.

Here you can keep track of which furry friends are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue.

