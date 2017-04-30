Negotiators Strike Deal On Capitol Hill To Avoid Government Shutdown

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/CBS News/AP) — Republican and Democratic negotiators on Capitol Hill struck a deal Sunday night over funding the government through September and averting a shutdown, three congressional aides confirmed to CBS News.

The legislation, known as an omnibus spending package, is expected to fund the government through the rest of fiscal 2017, which ends September 30. Lawmakers are expected to vote on the comprehensive measure this week before funding runs out on Friday night.

The package does not include any funding for President Trump’s planned wall along the U.S.-Mexico border or a deportation force, according to a senior congressional aide.

In fact, the legislation specifically states that there cannot be construction of a new wall. The White House backed off of demand for wall funding last week after Democrats made it clear that they would oppose any bill that includes it.

Instead, it includes $1.5 billion for border security, which would cover technology and repairing existing infrastructure.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), said in a statement late Sunday that it’s a “good agreement” that “takes the threat of a government shutdown off the table.”

“The bill ensures taxpayer dollars aren’t used to fund an ineffective border wall, excludes poison pill riders, and increases investments in programs that the middle-class relies on, like medical research, education, and infrastructure,” he said.

The bill also does not fulfill the administration’s request for $18 billion in cuts for non-defense domestic programs, the aide said. CBS News reported earlier this month that negotiators were expected to ignore that request, partially because it’s so late into the fiscal year. Instead, the legislation includes spending boosts to domestic programs.

If approved by Congress, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), for example, would receive a $2 billion funding increase despite the president’s request to cut it.

Almost all of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) budget, 99 percent, is protected, according to the aide, even though the administration asked for a steep cut.

The deal delivers about half of Mr. Trump’s request for $30 billion more in defense spending. The aide said that it would include a $12.5 billion increase with the possibility of an additional $2.5 billion, which would be contingent on the administration’s strategy to fight ISIS.

It includes a permanent funding fix for retired coal miners’ health benefits, the aide said, as well as $295 million for Puerto Rico’s Medicaid shortfall. There are no funding cuts to Planned Parenthood in the package, the aide added, and it would restore year-round Pell Grants.

The agreement abides by the 2015 budget deal that alleviated federal spending caps that were put in place by a 2011 law.

Besides the border wall, negotiators overcame another major obstacle last week when the White House dropped its threat to halt Obamacare payments.

This comes after the House and Senate passed a short-term spending bill late last week, extending funding for one week to buy time to strike the deal on the larger package.

If Congress is able to pass the omnibus this week, the next spending showdown is expected this fall, as they’ll need to pass a new package by Oct. 1. Lawmakers will likely have to strike a budget deal to lift spending caps put in place by a 2011 law and then find a way to address raising the debt ceiling.

The deal came as Trump marked his first 100 days in office coming to terms with the slow grind of government even in a Republican-dominated capital, and watching some of his promises — from repealing the nation’s health care law to temporarily banning people from some Muslim nations — fizzle.

