NYPD’s O’Neill Reaches Out To Bronx Church Leaders To Help Fight Crime

April 30, 2017 8:12 PM
Filed Under: Bronx, Bronx Church Leaders, James O'Neill, NYPD, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill reached out to hundreds of church leaders in the Bronx Sunday.

O’Neill met with community members from more than 600 churches to talk about ways to keep neighborhoods safe. He said he has experience working with churches in the South Bronx.

O’Neill told the audience that crime has dropped in the city.

“The New York City Police Department is the premiere city in the nation as far as fighting gun violence,” O’Neill said. “We’re a majority minority police department, and that’s what it takes to keep this city safe. That’s what it takes to build trust.”

O’Neill said patrol officers are making a difference every day.

