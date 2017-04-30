Stamford Man To Be Sentenced For Killing Protected Hawks

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Stamford, Connecticut man is facing this week for killing federally protected hawks.
Adam Boguski is set to be sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Hartford. Prosecutors are seeking probation and a hefty fine, while Boguski’s lawyer is asking for community service.
Boguski and another man, Thomas Kapusta, pleaded guilty to capturing and fatally shooting at least 11 red-tailed hawks and Cooper’s Hawks between 2013 and 2015.
They told authorities they were trying to prevent the hawks from preying on the 100 or so racing pigeons they kept at a coop in Stamford. Boguski’s lawyer said his client was not aware he was breaking the law.
Kapusta, of Westbury, Long Island, was sentenced in October to one year of probation, a $5,500 fine and 90 hours of community service.
