5/1 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Monday morning and welcome to May, folks! It’s gonna be a mild and muggy day with fog and drizzle to start, some mid-day clearing, and spring warmth with temps in the low 70s to low 80s for some! Parts of inland central New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley stand the best chance of cracking 80.
Clouds will thicken again tonight ahead of a storm system moving toward the area. Some showers and thunderstorms are expected overnight, with the best bet north of NYC. Some showers could pack gusty winds and torrential rain.
Tuesday will be a day of improvement as morning showers exit the region and gusty westerly winds usher in drier air. It’ll still be rather mild with temps reaching the low 70s.
Have a great day!