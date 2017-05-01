Businessman Catsimatidis Decides Not To Run For Mayor This Year

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Billionaire businessman and radio show host John Catsimatidis has decided he will not be running for mayor in 2017 after all.
Catsimatidis — owner of the Gristedes grocery store chain — told CBS2 Political Marcia Kramer that after careful consideration, “even though I said there’s one more race left in me, the mayor’s race for 2017 is not going to be the one.”
Catsimatidis had considered running as a fusion candidate, representing more than one party. He ran in the Republican mayoral primary last year, but lost to former Metropolitan Transportation Authority chairman Joe Lhota – who in turn lost the general election to Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Catsimatidis said he loves New York, and will continue to speak out for what he thinks is right.
He has not decided whom he will support.