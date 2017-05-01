Masked Robbers Attack Man In Lower East Side Apartment, Police Say

May 1, 2017 12:17 AM
Filed Under: Alfred E. Smith Houses, Lower East Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were on the hunt Sunday night for a group of masked robbers who they said pistol-whipped and robbed a man inside his Lower East Side apartment.

It happened in a building in the Alfred E. Smith Houses public housing development at 182 South St. around 3 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Police said a man got a knock at the door and was greeted by four masked men, who pushed their way inside.

The victim told CBS2 the robbers got away with his wallet and electronics.

“I feel safe — everyone should be ok,” the victim said. “Things happen, you know.”

No arrests had been made late Sunday.

