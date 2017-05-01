Melanoma Monday: Tips On Being Sun Smart And Important Signs To Look For

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s melanoma Monday, the start of skin cancer awareness month.

Over $8 billion a year is spent treating skin cancer and one in five people will get the disease. Melanoma, the deadliest type of skin cancer, claims a life every 54 minutes.

According to dermatologist Doris Day, you do not have to be a statistic.

“Skin cancer is the most preventable cancer. It is also the most common cancer and there is so much you can do, just by being sun smart,” Day told CBS2’s John Elliott.

So much of this is common sense like avoiding midday sun if you can, cover up if you can and use sunscreen.

But 43 percent of us never let anybody help with sunscreen and 37 percent never use sunscreen on their backs and only 36 percent of us ever check our backs for any sign of skin cancer.

“Skin cancer can happen in any skin type.” Day said. “Everyone needs to be checked on a regular basis and should have a partner that they check on a regular basis with as well. In African-American skin, sometimes we see it on the palms and soles. Skin cancer sometimes occurs where the sun doesn’t shine, so all your skin needs to be checked. Everybody of every ethnicity needs to have their skin checked.”

So what is the most important thing to look for?

“If it looks new or if it is changing, anything you don’t remember being there or something that has always looked the same but now looks different to you needs to be evaluated by your dermatologist,” Day said.

She said five or more blistering sun burns before the age of 20 can also increase your risk of melanoma by up to 80 percent.

“You can’t go back and undo damage that was done,” she said. “It just means you need to be more vigilant going forward.”

For more information, visit www.skincancer.org or the American Academy of Dermatology.