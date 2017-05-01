Audit: MTA Fails To Keep Up With Scheduled Maintenance Of Subway Elevators, Escalators

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new audit finds the Metropolitan Transportation Authority hasn’t been conducting all the scheduled preventative maintenance on its escalators and elevators.

Comptroller Scott Stringer’s audit reviewed 65 escalators and elevators in the city’s subway system and found that nearly 80 percent had not received scheduled maintenance and only one-third were completed or done at all.

“When you don’t do preventive maintenance, when you don’t give your machines the tune ups on time, there’s a logical outcome — they break down,” Stringer said.

LINK: Read The Full Audit

Stringer said when problems are caught, “The MTA is supposed to have a work order for every new defect found, but our auditors discovered that in many, many cases those work orders are never even created.”

State Sen. Daniel Squadron said when they’re broken, they stay broken.

“Not for weeks, not for months, but in some cases for years,” Squadron said.

Edith Prentiss, who uses a wheelchair, said the MTA website usually notifies commuters of broken elevators but not always.

“I have encountered 59th Street-Columbus Circle where an elevator was out for three days and it never made the list,” she said.

Wheelchair-bound Sasha Blair Goldensohn said it’s always a challenge.

“But at times when you’re really in a rush and have to get somewhere you appeal to your fellow subway rider and say, ‘Can you guys help me up the stairs?'” he said.

The MTA questions the audit methods, but said it is working to put new elevators in many stations, 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa reported.