34 New Jersey Teens Busted For Underage Drinking At Upstate Post-Prom Party

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nearly three dozen New Jersey teens were busted last week after a raucous after-prom party.
The 34 teens from Wallington High School were given tickets after police showed up at the Saugerties, Ulster County, New York property where they were celebrating following a noise complaint.
Police discovered many of those at the party, ages 16 to 19, had been drinking at the rented house. They were charged under the New York State Alcohol and Beverage Control Act with underage drinking and were given appearance tickets.
One teen who spoke to CBS2 said the party was not that wild.
“It was all in control. No one was throwing up,” the teen said. “We were fine, honestly. It was just the music that got us in trouble.”
Officers told the teens to empty all the bottles, but let them stay and continue with the party through the weekend.