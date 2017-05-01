Police: Florida Woman Said She’d Swap Sex Act For $25 And Chicken Nuggets

May 1, 2017 12:57 PM

BRADENTON, Fla. (CBSNewYork) – The police weren’t lovin’ it.

A Florida woman is accused of agreeing to exchange a sex act for $25 and some chicken nuggets.

Alex Direeno allegedly got into an undercover officer’s car at a gas station in Bradenton last week.

The two haggled over a price for her to perform oral sex on him, according to police.

They eventually settled on $25 and chicken nuggets, police said.

The undercover officer then drove her to other police officers, who arrested her. A search of her purse found hypdermic needles, a spoon and burnt glass pipe, police said.

Direeno, 22, faces prostitution and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

 

Comments

One Comment

  1. SWIFT Unlock (@SWIFTUNLOCK) says:
    May 1, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Report the news. She needs help. This is not Funny.

