Police: Florida Woman Said She’d Swap Sex Act For $25 And Chicken Nuggets

BRADENTON, Fla. (CBSNewYork) – The police weren’t lovin’ it.
A Florida woman is accused of agreeing to exchange a sex act for $25 and some chicken nuggets.
Alex Direeno allegedly got into an undercover officer’s car at a gas station in Bradenton last week.
The two haggled over a price for her to perform oral sex on him, according to police.
They eventually settled on $25 and chicken nuggets, police said.
The undercover officer then drove her to other police officers, who arrested her. A search of her purse found hypdermic needles, a spoon and burnt glass pipe, police said.
Direeno, 22, faces prostitution and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.
