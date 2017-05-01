1-In-500 Trillion Chance: Doctors Repair Skulls Of Triplets Born With Rare Condition

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Doctors on Long Island performed the first-ever operation on triplets born with a rare skull condition.
In January, the Howard triplets — Hunter, Jackson and Kaden — underwent surgery at Stony Brook University Hospital to repair a condition called craniosynostosis, where their skulls did not form properly.
“You could tell that their heads were a little bit malformed,” their mother, Amy Howard, 38, of Center Moriches, said. “It was really extremely scary thinking about your 8- or 9-week-old baby going through surgery.”
Craniosynostosis occurs in 1 in 2,000 births.
But doctors said the chance of this occurring in triplets is one in 500 trillion.
The condition is not only a cosmetic issue but could restrict brain growth.
The babies will have to wear helmets for the next few months as they recover, but then they will lead normal lives.
“They don’t mind the helmets, the surgery went great, I don’t even think they really were in too much pain,” Howard said.
Already the boys are all smiles and full of life.
Kaden is described as the laid back one, Hunter the talker and Jackson is the tough one.