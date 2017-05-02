CityViews: Melba Wilson, Dawn Padmore Talk Harlem EatUp! Festival

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — In this episode of CityViews, Sharon Barnes-Waters sits down with Melba Wilson from Melba’s restaurant and event producer Dawn Padmore to talk about the upcoming Harlem EatUp! festival.

The third annual Harlem EatUp! festival celebrates the food, culture and spirit of Harlem from Monday, May 15 through Sunday, May 21, 2017.

“This is my third year being involved in Harlem EatUp! and it’s something that each year that it comes about I’m super, duper excited,” said Wilson. “It’s an amazing opportunity for us to all get together — sort of like a family reunion where you meet new family members and you welcome old family members. But the common denominator is the culture and the spirit of Harlem which is very diverse and which we express through our food, our art and our music.”

As part of its mission and dedication to Harlem, the festival’s net proceeds will be donated to Harlem Park to Park and Citymeals-on-Wheels. These donations will be disbursed by the newly formed Harlem EatUp! Foundation, whose mission is to strengthen community by supporting the people, cultures and non-profit organizations that empower Harlem.

The four-day festival will take place throughout the neighborhood, with events that include a kick off with a Billie Holiday tribute performance at the Apollo featuring The Alvin Ailey Dance Company, Dine Ins at some of Harlem’s restaurants featuring guest chefs, and a two-day outdoor Grand Tasting at Morningside Park, one of the neighborhood’s most celebrated parks.

Among the many restaurants to be featured this year include: BLVD Bistro, Chaiwali, Harlem Shake, Vinateria LoLo’s Seafood Shack, Melba’s, Minton’s, Red Rooster, Tastings Social presents Mountain Bird, and more. Additional festival programming, participating chefs and restaurants will be announced throughout the spring.

Tickets are available for purchase starting March 24, 2017, and you can view free activities at www.HarlemEatUp.com.