NYC Man Honoring Friend By Flushing His Ashes Down Ballpark Toilets Around The Country

May 2, 2017 11:12 AM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A New York City man is on a mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend — a plumber — down ballpark toilets around the country.

Tom McDonald told The New York Times that it’s a fitting tribute for Roy Riegel.

The two baseball fans were childhood friends in Queens, not far from — wait for it — Flushing Meadows, where the Mets play.

Like baseball, this endeavor has rules. The game has to be in progress when McDonald sprinkles the ashes into the toilet from a little plastic bottle.

“I know people might think it’s weird, and if it were anyone else’s ashes, I’d agree,” McDonald said. “But for Roy, this is the perfect tribute to a plumber and a baseball fan and just a brilliant, wild guy.”

So far, McDonald has done the deed at 16 stadiums.

In Cleveland, he flushed ashes at both Progressive Field and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Riegel’s brother, Hank, said Roy “definitely” would approve.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

