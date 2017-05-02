NYC Man Honoring Friend By Flushing His Ashes Down Ballpark Toilets Around The Country

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A New York City man is on a mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend — a plumber — down ballpark toilets around the country.
Tom McDonald told The New York Times that it’s a fitting tribute for Roy Riegel.
The two baseball fans were childhood friends in Queens, not far from — wait for it — Flushing Meadows, where the Mets play.
Like baseball, this endeavor has rules. The game has to be in progress when McDonald sprinkles the ashes into the toilet from a little plastic bottle.
“I know people might think it’s weird, and if it were anyone else’s ashes, I’d agree,” McDonald said. “But for Roy, this is the perfect tribute to a plumber and a baseball fan and just a brilliant, wild guy.”
So far, McDonald has done the deed at 16 stadiums.
In Cleveland, he flushed ashes at both Progressive Field and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Riegel’s brother, Hank, said Roy “definitely” would approve.
