Going To Extremes To Get A Freckled Face

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One of the hottest new beauty trends is fake freckles, but people are doing more than just applying make-up to get them.

Some people say giving themselves a freckle look daily can be time consuming so now they’re opting to get freckles tattooed on their faces.

For as long as she can remember, Timothy Heller had longed for a freckled face.

“I’ve always thought they were so cute, my mom and sister both have freckles, I always kind of felt left out,” Heller said.

For years she’s used make-up to draw freckles on herself but now she’s turning to something that will last longer — cosmetic facial tattoos.

In less than a half hour, she finally had as the freckled face she’s wanted.

“A lot less hassle. I feel like I’ll end up wearing a lot less makeup,” Heller said. “It’s gonna look really good.”

Freckle tattooing is one of the fastest growing beauty fads.

Though they at first appear dark and raised on the skin, the semi-permanent ink begins to fade to a natural look.

Cosmetic artist Cindy Choe said the difference between cosmetic and traditional tattoos is how deep the color is injected into the skin. Cosmetic tattoos are semi-permanent, set closer to the skin’s surface.

“I don’t go any deeper as like a tattoo, so the good thing is that it won’t last that long,” Choe said.

The freckles fade after six months to a year.

Freckles start from a few hundred dollars on up. It all depends on how many the customer desires.