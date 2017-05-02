Police: Man Breaks Into Brooklyn Apartment And Sexually Assaults Woman With Infant Son Nearby

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a man they say broke into a woman’s East New York apartment and put a cloth over her mouth before sexually assaulting her with her nine-month-old son nearby.

Police say the suspect clad in a ski mask and gloves broke into the 21-year-old victim’s apartment while she was washing dishes around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Once inside, the suspect grabbed the female from behind and put a cloth over her mouth while her son played alone in the living room, according to police.

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce tells 1010 WINS’ Al Jones the woman then lost consciousness and was sexually assaulted.

The victim told police she was drugged and remembers waking up on the bathroom floor — wearing only her underwear — with pain on the left side of her midsection and duct tape covering her mouth and wrapping her hands in front of her body, according to police sources.

She pulled the duct tape off her mouth and called relatives for help, according to police sources.

Police say her infant son was moved to a different room but was unharmed.

The suspect is believed to be a heavyset male, approximately 5’1″ tall, who was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and a black ski mask and gloves, according to police sources.

The investigation is currently being conducted by the Brooklyn Special Victims Squad.