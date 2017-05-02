Red Sox Apologize To Orioles’ Adam Jones Over Racist Taunts By Fans

BOSTON (CBSNewYork) — The Boston Red Sox apologized Tuesday morning after Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones was the victim of racist taunts by fans and had a bag of peanuts thrown at him during Monday night’s game at Fenway Park.

The five-time All-Star said he’s been subjected to racist hecklings at Fenway before but that this latest experience was one of the worst in his 12-year career.

“It’s unfortunate that people need to resort to those type of epithets to degrade another human being,” Jones told USA Today after the Orioles’ 5-2 win, adding that he was called the N-word. “I’m trying to make a living for myself and for my family.”

In their public apology to Jones and the Orioles, the Red Sox said no player should have to endure the abuse Jones did.

“The Red Sox have zero tolerance for such inexcusable behavior, and our entire organization and our fans are sickened by the conduct of an ignorant few,” the team said in a statement. “Such conduct should be reported immediately to Red Sox security, and any spectator behaving in this manner forfeits his/her right to remain in the ballpark, and may be subject to further action. Our review of last night’s events is ongoing.”

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker also condemned the fans’ behavior.

“This is unacceptable and not who we are as a city,” Walsh said in a statement. “These words and actions have no place in Fenway, Boston, or anywhere. We are better than this.”

Fenway fans behavior at the #RedSox game last night was unacceptable & shameful. This is not what Massachusetts & Boston are about. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) May 2, 2017

Jones said simply removing abusive fans from the ballpark is not enough. He called for steep fines.

“They need to fine them 10 grand, 20 grand, 30 grand — something that really hurts somebody,” he said. “Make them pay in full. And if they don’t, take it out of their check. … You suspend them from the stadium, what does that mean? It’s a slap on the wrist.

“At the end of the day, when you throw an object onto the field of play, the player has no idea what it is,” Jones continued. “What if something hit me right in the eye and I can’t play baseball anymore. Then what? I just wear it? No.”