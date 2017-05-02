Suspect Bashed Man Over Head In Times Square, Police Say

May 2, 2017 6:06 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Tuesday were searching for a suspect who they said bashed a man over the head right in the middle of Times Square last month.

Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, the 43-year-old victim was in front of 1568 Broadway, between 46th and 47th streets, when the suspect began screaming profanities at him and then struck him in the head with a blunt object, police said.

The victim suffered a cut to the head and was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue by private means, police said.

The suspect ran off in an unknown direction, police said. He is described as being between 25 and 30 years old, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, white shirt and black pants, police said.

Police have released a surveillance photo and video of the suspect.

Times Square Attack Suspect

A surveillance image of a suspect in an attack on a man in Times Square on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. (Credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.

