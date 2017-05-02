Feds Expected To Reimburse Security Costs When Trump Visits His Bedminster Club

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump is expected to stay at his club in central New Jersey this weekend.
And as WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported, the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster does not have to worry about security costs breaking the bank.
Towns that host presidential properties where Trump stays will be eligible for federal reimbursement.
Bedminster Mayor Steve Parker called the policy “very good news for Bedminster Township.”
Parker estimated that each visit would cost the town $42,000. It might not sound like a lot, but it is 1.5 percent of the township budget.
“Not our police budget, not our overtime budget, but our entire budget,” Parker said.
As for a potential protest when Trump visits, Parker said he will wait and see.