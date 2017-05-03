Boomer & Carton: Jerry’s An Update Guy Through And Through

May 3, 2017 6:02 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton, Jerry Recco

Jerry Recco was at his professional best during the Wednesday morning update.

The “maven” talked all things New York baseball, recapping a big win by the Yankees and another bad loss by the Mets on Tuesday night. He also got into Game 3 of the Rangers’ second-round series against the Senators. The Blueshirts rebounded in a big way with a 4-1 win.

Jerry then bounced around the rest of the NHL playoffs, and dissected the action in the NBA playoffs. All that and more.

