Boomer & Carton: Jerry’s An Update Guy Through And Through

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Jerry Recco was at his professional best during the Wednesday morning update.
The “maven” talked all things New York baseball, recapping a big win by the Yankees and another bad loss by the Mets on Tuesday night. He also got into Game 3 of the Rangers’ second-round series against the Senators. The Blueshirts rebounded in a big way with a 4-1 win.
Jerry then bounced around the rest of the NHL playoffs, and dissected the action in the NBA playoffs. All that and more.