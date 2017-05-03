DA: Cybercrime Ring Successfully Withdrew $1 Million In ‘Debit Card Cracking’ Scheme

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City prosecutors have announced an indictment against 39 people of an apparent cybercrime organization.

The suspects allegedly carried out a “debit card cracking” scheme in which they created counterfeit checks that they then deposited into bank accounts and then withdrew those funds before the fraud could be detected, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said.

39 people arrested and indicted for depositing $2.5mil in counterfeit checks resulting in more than $1mil in stolen funds. pic.twitter.com/yBzWjCvlM0 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 3, 2017

According to prosecutors, the suspects deposited more than $2.5 million in counterfeit checks and successfully withdrew $1 million.

“This group was taking down between $30,000 and $40,000 a week. This is a lot of money,” said NYPD Chief of Detective Robert Boyce. ”

More than 650 separate bank accounts at seven banks were used to carry out the scheme, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said social media was used to recruit younger people who were willing to use their bank accounts to deposit the forged checks into.

The defendants include 34 men and five women between the ages of 19 and 32. Many of them live in Staten Island.

“We’ve taken these cases around the city before, in Brooklyn and other places. But never have we seen this much money pass,” said Boyce.