Comedian Joe Piscopo Won’t Run For New Jersey Governor

May 3, 2017 9:59 AM
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Comedian Joe Piscopo will not be running for New Jersey governor.

The “Saturday Night Live” alumnus made the announcement during his radio show Wednesday.

Piscopo, who had considered entering the race as an independent, said he doesn’t want to be a divider.

An ambassador for the Boys and Girls Club of New Jersey with five kids of his own, Piscopo previously said he was driven to run for the next generation.

The 65-year-old New Jersey native gained fame in the 1980s as a member of the “SNL,” cast, impersonating Hoboken-born Frank Sinatra and former late-night host Dave Letterman.

