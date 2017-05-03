Crews Working To Repair Large Sinkhole On The Lower East Side

May 3, 2017 12:30 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Crews are working to repair a large sinkhole caused by a water condition on the Lower East Side.

It happened Wednesday morning in the area of Madison and Rutgers streets.

Some sort of water issue caused the sinkhole. There were cars on the street at the time, but the cars have been towed away.

Department of Environmental Protection crews are on the scene excavating the street, trying to figure out what the source of the leak is, CBS2’s Elise Finch reported.

About 150 customers and ten businesses are without water.

Drivers are being urged to seek alternate routes.

