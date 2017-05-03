Man Found Dead In West Harrison Could Be Linked To Mahopac Murder

May 3, 2017 9:27 AM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police believe a man who was found dead in his car Tuesday in West Harrison may be connected to a murder in Mahopac.

The 69-year-old man died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sources said police had been searching that same area Monday for clues in the death of 75-year-old Perla Gatchalian, CBS2 reported. She was found dead in her Putnam County home last week.

Police are expected to announce more about the case during a news conference later Wednesday.

