Sources: Man Tried To Steal Purse From Merchant, Came Back With Friends And Beat Him In Mott Haven

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Wednesday night for five men who they said attacked a man selling purses in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx after he confronted one of them for allegedly trying to steal a bag.

The attack happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday at East 149th Street and Third Avenue, police said.

Police sources told CBS2 the victim was a 53-year-old immigrant who was selling purses at the corner, and a man grabbed a purse from the table and tried to take it without paying.

The merchant confronted the man about stealing the bag, and after a quarrel, the man put the purse back and got in a livery cab, sources said. But the man threatened that he would come back later with friends, sources said.

Later, five people attacked the man and punched him in the face numerous times, sources said. He fell on the sidewalk and lost consciousness, but the assailants went on with the attack, sources said.

The would-be thief was among the attackers, and the victim’s brother was also attacked, sources said.

The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln where he underwent surgery and was listed in critical condition, sources said.

Police released video of the attack, and a photo of the five suspects.

The first suspect was described as a black male in his 20s who was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, a red hooded sweater and blue jeans.

The second was described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, with glasses, who was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black T-shirt and black jeans.

The third was described as a black male in his 20s; last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue shorts and black sneakers.

The fourth was a black male in his 20s, with glasses; last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and red pants.

The fifth was a black male in his 20s; last seen wearing a pink baseball cap, a pink sweater and black jeans.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.