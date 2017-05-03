$500 Reward Offered After Ronald McDonald Statue Stolen In New Jersey

CLINTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — It’s not known if the Hamburglar has an alibi after someone stole a Ronald McDonald statue from a McDonald’s in New Jersey.
The Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office says the life-size fiberglass statue of the fast-food chain’s clown character sitting on a bench was taken from the McDonald’s in Clinton between 11 p.m. on April 26 and 10 a.m. on April 27.
A $500 reward is offered for information that leads to an arrest or an indictment.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-321-0010 or by going to www.crimestoppershunterdon.com or texting “HCTIPS” plus your tip message to 274637 (CRIMES).
Information can also be called into the Major Crimes Unit of the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office at 908-788-1129 or the Clinton Township Police Department at 908-735-7270.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)