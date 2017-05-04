Retired Pro Hoops Player & Legendary NYC Streetballer Arrested In Brooklyn Drug Bust

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A legendary New York streetballer is under arrest after a big drug bust in Brooklyn.

James “Fly” Williams, 65, was the alleged ringleader of a major heroin distribution ring that was operating in several neighborhood including Brownsville, Bushwick, Flatbush and Fort Greene, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

Between late January and late April the ring allegedly circulated about 2 million glassines of heroin, prosecutors said.

Investigators seized six firearms, over $185,000 in cash, approximately two kilos of heroin and additional 13,667 glassines while executing search warrants Wednesday, prosecutors said.

The items were displayed during a press conference announcing the arrests Thursday.

“The street value of the heroin on this table is approximately a half a million dollars,” Deputy Chief Michael Kemper said.

Williams allegedly did business near the Brownsville Recreation Center where he’d scout and mentor promising athletes, 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa reported.

“His popularity and status in the community may have ironically helped him in operating this elaborate criminal enterprise,” Gonzalez said.

Williams will be charged under the state’s kingpin statute and can face up to 25 years to life in prison.

In all, 13 suspects were arrested in the bust that Gonzalez said is the second takedown of a major opioids ring in the borough in as many months.