On The Marc: NBA Great Kenny Anderson Talks ‘Mr. Chibbs’ Documentary

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — In this edition of “On The Marc,” retired NBA All-Star Kenny Anderson sits down with by 1010 WINS Sports Director Marc Ernay to talk about his documentary Mr. Chibbs.
“Mr. Chibbs” is Anderson’s nickname. He explains how he got it.
“My mother named me that, it is very dear to me. She named me that when I was five days old. I didn’t know my name was Kenneth until she registered me for kindergarten. So my family and my friends call me Chibbs – everybody and it grew on me. It doesn’t mean anything. She was eating and her mouth was full — she said cheeks and then Chibbs and it just stuck. It had a ring to it and it’s just unique.”
Mr. Chibbs is now playing at the IFC Film Center on Sixth Avenue.