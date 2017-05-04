Stephanie & Tony’s Table: Stuffed Artichokes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Looking for a delicious dish for lunch or dinner? Stephanie and Tony Tantillo have you covered.
Stuffed Artichokes
Ingredients
- 3 artichokes, cleaned and trimmed
- 1 cup white wine
- 1 cup water
For stuffing:
- Diced shallot
- Diced garlic
- 2 cups bread crumbs
- 1/4 cup pine nuts
- 1/4 cup raisins
- Fennel fronds
- 10 mint leaves
- Salt and pepper
Preparation
Soak artichokes in lemon water for about an hour.
Combine everything for the stuffing in a food processor and blend, adding olive oil as needed to make it come together and stick.
Using your hands or a soup spoon, fill the leaves of the artichokes and the center with the stuffing. Pat it down so the stuffing is compact.
In a sauce pan, heat some olive oil and cook the artichokes for one minute, then pour in water and wine, and cover for 20 minutes.
After 20 minutes, check the artichokes. If they are soft on the bottom outer leaves, allow them to cook on a higher temperature to evaporate the liquid. Use some liquid to baste the top of the leaves. If the leaves are still tough, replace the cover and let cook longer.
Serve hot.