5/5 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

Morning!
Expect rain today, and lot of it from time to time. Bouts of showers & storms will roll through the tri-state today. Heavy at times, but the bulk of the rain is forecast to occur after the AM commute & prior to the evening commute.
Winds will be an issue too. Gusts to 40 plus MPH near the coast with some minor flooding possible as well. The storm starts to pull out of the area after 3pm, but shower stick around for the weekend. By no means a washout this weekend, but keep the umbrella handy.
Have a great Friday. G