ACC Launches Go Big And Go Home Adoption Special

New York (CBSNewYork) They’re big dogs with lots of love to give, and Animal Care Centers of New York City is encouraging folks to adopt one of the larger dogs at the city animal shelters.

Now through May 15, ACC is waiving the adoption fee for dogs over 40 pounds in an effort to find homes for large, often overlooked canines.

Three of the oversized sweeties are Sir Edward, Yoda and Panda.

Sir Edward (A1107369) “Sir Edward is nothing but a giant puppy!” an ACC volunteer notes. “He’s got one thing on his mind: TOYS.” This playful cutie, who first came to ACC at the end of March and is a staff favorite, “knows commands such as ‘sit’ and ‘give paw.’ Meet Sir Edward at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard.

Yoda (A1106619) “Yoda is 70 pounds of hugs and love!” writes an ACC volunteer. “He is truly happy to see you when it’s time for his walk, and had to stop midway through to give hugs. He has all the energy a one-year-old should have, but makes it even better because of the pure joy he exudes!” Meet Yoda at ACC’s Staten Island Care Center, 3139 Veterans Road West.

“ACC cares for dogs of all sizes, but small dogs do get adopted faster,” said Jessica Vaccaro, ACC’s Senior Manager, Placement. While many New Yorkers may have concerns about bringing a big dog into a NYC apartment, Vaccaro says that needn’t be an issue. “In fact, dogs such as Great Danes fit in well in NYC because they require very little exercise. Some smaller dogs can actually be more challenging in small places because they need constant exercise and movement. And for those dogs that are more active –big or small—what better motivation to get you walking more or even running than a four-legged jogging buddy?”

ACC adoptions include vaccinations, a microchip, spay/neuter, a free office visit at a participating veterinarian and a free identification tag.

Panda (A1103592) “Panda is no bear but a sleek Hound-y dog with a warm heart and impeccably good manners, shy but eager for attention and always ready to offer a gentle kiss or a how-do-you-do handshake on request,” notes an ACC volunteer. “He’s unbelievably good-looking yet as humble as they come and never complains, doesn’t pull on leash, always listens well and meets passing dogs with relaxed friendship too.” Email fosters@nycacc.org if you’re interested in meeting this “easygoing and easy to love” dog who’ll “make a wonderful companion for any family as tender-hearted as he is.”

Individuals and families interested in adopting can visit one of ACC’s three care centers, open for adoptions 12-8 pm Monday through Friday and 10 am – 6 pm Saturday and Sunday:

Manhattan – 326 East 110th Street

– 326 East 110th Street Brooklyn – 2336 Linden Boulevard

– 2336 Linden Boulevard Staten Island – 3139 Veterans Road West

The adoption special will also apply to big dogs at ACC’s mobile adoption events across the city:

May 6: Columbia Greenhouse School Fair , 424 W 116th St, New York, NY 10027

, 424 W 116th St, New York, NY 10027 May 6: Petco Forest Hills , 9111 Metropolitan Avenue, Forest Hills, NY 11374

, 9111 Metropolitan Avenue, Forest Hills, NY 11374 May 7: Petco Sheepshead Bay , 1610 Avenue Y, Brooklyn, NY 11235

, 1610 Avenue Y, Brooklyn, NY 11235 May 12: Petco Union Square , 860 Broadway, New York, NY 10003

, 860 Broadway, New York, NY 10003 May 13: Blessing of the Animals , 5501 Amboy Road, Staten Island, NY 10312

, 5501 Amboy Road, Staten Island, NY 10312 May 13: Popcorn Pawz Riverdale , 3700 Riverdale Ave, Bronx, NY 10463

, 3700 Riverdale Ave, Bronx, NY 10463 May 14: Petco Marine Park , 2343 Utica Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11234

, 2343 Utica Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11234 May 14: Petco Gun Hill Rd, 1750 E Gun Hill Rd, Bronx, NY 10469

ACC dogs of all sizes (as well as cats and rabbits!) who are available for adoption can be viewed online at http://nycacc.org/AdoptionSearch.htm, or on ACC’s free mobile app, which is available on Google Play and iTunes.