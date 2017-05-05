Heavy Rain Causes Flooding, Hazardous Driving Conditions Across New Jersey

HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Heavy rain caused flooding across New Jersey on Friday.

As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, water filled the intersection of Jackson Street and Third Avenue in Hoboken.

Employees at Chen’s Kitchen worked hard to sweep water out of the dining area.

“When it floods, it floods all of the stories, Super Foods, Chinese restaurant, pizzeria, nail salon,” one Hoboken resident told Baker.

The small barrier they built by the front door was not working to stop the flood waters from coming in. To make matters worse, the water smelled.

“Welcome to the sewer land: Hoboken, New Jersey,” one man said.

A man named Sharone grabbed some gear to help.

“Rain boots!” he said.

It was slow driving into Hoboken off Route 78, where low lying areas flooded.

“It’s making it real difficult, because of the rain and the flooding,” Sharone said.

“If people don’t move their cars, they’re going to get destroyed these cars,” another man added.

It was a similar scene in other parts of Hudson County. Center Street in Jersey City looked like a river.

Further north in Hackensack, motorists had a tough time getting around, and water rushed down a highway barrier onto Route 17 in Hasbruck Heights. Toward the shore, Route 66 in Neptune caused issues for commuters.

The rain stopped in Hoboken around 3 p.m. and residents were relieved the waters quickly receded.