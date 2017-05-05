NJ TRANSIT Light Rail Train Collides With Fire Truck In Jersey City, N.J.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An NJ TRANSIT Light Rail train collided with a fire truck in Jersey City, New Jersey on Friday evening.
The collision happened just after 7 p.m. near Washington Boulevard and Sixth Street.
In total NJ TRANSIT believes at least 15 people were injured. Ten people on board the train, an operator, and four firefighters were injured. The extent of their injuries were unknown, CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported.
“At approximately 7:15 pm Friday, a light rail vehicle on the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail system and a Jersey City Fire truck came into contact at the intersection of Sixth Street in Jersey City. There were 10 people on the light rail vehicle along with an operator who is reporting an injury. It is not known of the extent of injuries. The light rail vehicle derailed and some overhead wires were down at the scene,” NJ TRANSIT said in a statement.
The Hudson Bergen Light Rail service has been suspended in both directions between Marin Boulevard and Newport stations as a result.