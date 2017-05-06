5/6 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It was a warmer day across the area with some more sunshine, but clouds will still dominate the forecast. There will be cloudy skies through the night with a chance for a few showers before midnight. It’ll be a crisp night with temps in the low to upper 40s.
Tomorrow will be cooler with temps only the 50s to near 60 here in NYC along with mainly cloudy skies. Once again, there will be a chance for some showers, so keep the umbrella handy.
Monday will be a rather cool start to the work week with clouds dominating and a slight shower chance. The pattern looks unsettled for the week ahead, so don’t put the umbrella away.
Have a great night!