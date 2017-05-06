5/6 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

May 6, 2017 3:26 PM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was a warmer day across the area with some more sunshine, but clouds will still dominate the forecast. There will be cloudy skies through the night with a chance for a few showers before midnight. It’ll be a crisp night with temps in the low to upper 40s.

nu tu surface 5/6 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will be cooler with temps only the 50s to near 60 here in NYC along with mainly cloudy skies. Once again, there will be a chance for some showers, so keep the umbrella handy.

nu tu 7day auto 5/6 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Monday will be a rather cool start to the work week with clouds dominating and a slight shower chance. The pattern looks unsettled for the week ahead, so don’t put the umbrella away.

Have a great night!

